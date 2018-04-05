Teachers Advisors LLC Has $37.48 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,603 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,095,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,574. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $240.81 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,345.52, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $37.48 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/teachers-advisors-llc-increases-position-in-svb-financial-group-sivb-updated-updated.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.