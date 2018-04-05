Teachers Advisors LLC Has $211.56 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158,954 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $211,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,350,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 858,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $931,370,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $80,132.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total value of $560,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,175,690. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $214.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

