Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,077 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Extended Stay America worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 108.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,359.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,726.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America Inc has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Extended Stay America Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.25) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

