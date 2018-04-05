Entegris (ENTG) Stake Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 149.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $208,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,780 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,744.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $350.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.68 million. research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

