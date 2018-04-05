Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,217 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 349,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,045,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,341 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 99.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $243,304.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 163,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,777 shares in the company, valued at $26,098,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,392 shares of company stock worth $7,362,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $12,434.65, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

