Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,112,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,138,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 72.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 194,739 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,004,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,047,000 after buying an additional 177,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,635.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $202.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Goldman Sachs cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

