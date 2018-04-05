Tech Data (TECD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.29 and last traded at $80.07. 153,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 408,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3,056.57, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the third quarter worth about $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

