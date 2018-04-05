Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 4,004 Shares

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) insider Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $24,624.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Technology Investment Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,208.86.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,434. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $316.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 4,004 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/technology-investment-capital-corp-oxsq-insider-saul-b-rosenthal-acquires-4004-shares.html.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Investment Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Investment Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.