TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.08% of TechTarget worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 404,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,441 in the last three months. 30.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TTGT opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $526.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

