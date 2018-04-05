Jane Street Group LLC Sells 962,719 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Teck Resources by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 153,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,019,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,686,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,584,000 after buying an additional 627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America set a $36.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,380.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

