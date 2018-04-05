Tegna Inc (TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) will report sales of $496.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tegna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the lowest is $490.39 million. Tegna reported sales of $778.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tegna will report full year sales of $496.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tegna.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. Tegna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tegna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on Tegna and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tegna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tegna during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tegna during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tegna during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tegna by 523.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tegna during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tegna (NYSE TGNA) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2,460.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Tegna has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

