Tegna (TGNA) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.86. Tegna shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1255907 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tegna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tegna and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,360.85, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tegna had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tegna Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $155,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at $310,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tegna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,786,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,427,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Tegna by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 11,373,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tegna by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,802,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,060 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Tegna by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,500,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Tegna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,596,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

