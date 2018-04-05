Telenav (TNAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNAV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Telenav in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on shares of Telenav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of TNAV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,821. Telenav has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Telenav will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,399,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,173.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telenav by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telenav by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

