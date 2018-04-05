Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE TER opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8,557.56, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 71,300 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $3,320,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 32,238 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,492,941.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,109.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,489,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after buying an additional 1,563,591 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,071,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after buying an additional 929,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,699,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,039,000 after buying an additional 928,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,186,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,287,000 after buying an additional 908,059 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

