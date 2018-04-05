TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TERP. Goldman Sachs downgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TERP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 311,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,086. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. TerraForm Power, Inc. New had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.56 million. equities analysts predict that TerraForm Power, Inc. New will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. TerraForm Power, Inc. New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.81%.

In related news, CEO John Stinebaugh bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

