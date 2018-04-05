Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tesco (TSCDY) to “Buy”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 155,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,901. Tesco has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.03.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

