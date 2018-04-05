Tesla (TSLA) Bonds Trading 2.4% Higher Analyst

An issue of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bonds rose 2.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $305.00. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.3% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $89.38 and was trading at $89.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cann downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $283.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.59.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $330,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $1,559,211. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $42,648.90, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

