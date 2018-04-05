Tesla (TSLA) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.97 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $379.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cann lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.59.

TSLA stock traded up $12.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,422,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,191.14, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

