Tesla (TSLA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.59 and last traded at $261.81. 10,617,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,613,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.07 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.

The firm has a market cap of $42,648.90, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,344.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.87, for a total value of $334,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

