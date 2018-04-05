Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Tether has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, ZB.COM and Bittrex. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00695279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00185374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00174731 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Liqui, Coinut, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bibox, Kucoin, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Kraken, Bitfinex, Exmo, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinbene and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

