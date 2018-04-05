Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Richard Daniell Sells 1,297 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Richard Daniell sold 1,297 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $23,203.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Daniell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Richard Daniell sold 1,108 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $21,362.24.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17,053.03, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.12 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 337.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 306,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

