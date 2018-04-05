Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price

News headlines about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.785274686031 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TXN stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 5,468,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,523.41, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

In other news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $29,680,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,427.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $1,093,658.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,719.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

