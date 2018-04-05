Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $626.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.22 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $567.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $626.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. 886,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,529. The company has a market capitalization of $4,181.40, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $355,569.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,769.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,219,565. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,923,000 after purchasing an additional 265,122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 591,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 197,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $8,666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $6,268,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $5,809,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

