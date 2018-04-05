Textron (TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron (NYSE:TXT) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $14.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.58. 1,496,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,588. The company has a market cap of $15,229.90, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

