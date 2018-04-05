The Andersons (ANDE) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is one of 5 public companies in the “Farm-product raw materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Andersons to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Andersons’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Andersons and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion $42.51 million 28.61 The Andersons Competitors $8.14 billion $15.68 million -11.77

The Andersons’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Andersons. The Andersons is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Farm-product raw materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Farm-product raw materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% The Andersons Competitors -0.16% 1.37% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Andersons and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Andersons Competitors 19 63 97 2 2.45

The Andersons currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. As a group, “Farm-product raw materials” companies have a potential downside of 66.91%. Given The Andersons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Andersons is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm-product raw materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 57.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

The Andersons beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.