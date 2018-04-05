Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.09% of The Andersons worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 66,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.11, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 2,200 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $79,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,319.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,430 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

