Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Asia Pacific Fund (APB) Stock Price

News stories about The Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Asia Pacific Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.4280288823097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:APB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The Asia Pacific Fund has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

The Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of investable assets in equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific countries. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes banking, materials, consumer discretionary, real estate, industrials, insurance, utilities, consumer staples, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, telecommunication services, real estate investment trusts and information technology.

