Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,306% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 191.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2,236.60, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on The Children’s Place from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 target price on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.91.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

