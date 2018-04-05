Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 102.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182,026.19, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/the-coca-cola-company-ko-position-trimmed-by-patton-albertson-miller-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.