The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,055.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

