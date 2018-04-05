The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in The India Fund, Inc. (IFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of The India Fund worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/the-india-fund-inc-ifn-position-boosted-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-updated-updated.html.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in the equity securities of Indian companies. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, telecommunication services and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.