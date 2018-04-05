The Keyw (KEYW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Keyw from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Keyw in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Keyw from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of The Keyw from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Keyw from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEYW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 340,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.64. The Keyw has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Keyw by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,051,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Keyw by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,444,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 3.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,715,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Keyw

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

