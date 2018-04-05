The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Keyw in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The Keyw from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Keyw has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Keyw in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in The Keyw in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 30.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,647,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Keyw in the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,444,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

