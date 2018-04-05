The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

