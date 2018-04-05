The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $33.06 on Thursday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,594 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (IDLV)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-acquires-2594-shares-of-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-idlv-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.