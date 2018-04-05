Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of Schwab Strategic Trust stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

