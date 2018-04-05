The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $414,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $20.39 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

