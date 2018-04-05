Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Meet Group (MEET) Share Price

News coverage about The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Meet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 47.0029353911399 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MEET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on The Meet Group from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Meet Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded The Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of The Meet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 618,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The Meet Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. The Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 51.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts predict that The Meet Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

