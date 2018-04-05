The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Shares Down 1.8%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 140,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 721,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

The firm has a market cap of $84.64, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 99.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 308.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 20.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

