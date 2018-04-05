The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

ULTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

ULTI opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,191.50, a P/E ratio of 300.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.48, for a total value of $1,605,290.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $967,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/the-ultimate-software-group-ulti-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.