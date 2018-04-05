TheGCCcoin (GCC) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TheGCCcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TheGCCcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. TheGCCcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,178.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051616 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012123 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021853 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031052 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TheGCCcoin Coin Profile

TheGCCcoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 988,348,026 coins and its circulating supply is 598,101,458 coins. TheGCCcoin’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheGCCcoin’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling TheGCCcoin

TheGCCcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase TheGCCcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheGCCcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheGCCcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

