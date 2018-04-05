THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and $402,056.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00689766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00183061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THEKEY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.