Therese Tucker Sells 340,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $13,855,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BL opened at $38.81 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,027.23, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of -0.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

