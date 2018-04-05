Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) & Cemtrex (CETX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.64% 16.01% 7.35% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.06 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.29 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.27 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 14 0 2.93 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $220.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Cemtrex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables. The Analytical Instruments segment provides a range of instruments, consumables, software and services. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. The Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technologies products, growth protection and separation products, and water and laboratory products.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

