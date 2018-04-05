TheStreet Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to C+

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $359.51, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TheStreet Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to C+” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/thestreet-lowers-allied-motion-technologies-amot-to-c.html.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.