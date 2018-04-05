Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of DXR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 36,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,548. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Feldschuh sold 37,000 shares of Daxor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,867,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Adam Feldschuh sold 19,194 shares of Daxor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $357,584.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at $72,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,944 shares of company stock worth $994,627 over the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TheStreet Upgrades Daxor (DXR) to C-” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/thestreet-upgrades-daxor-dxr-to-c.html.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation is an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The Company engages in the short selling of stock. The Company maintains a diversified securities portfolio, which consists primarily of the common and preferred stocks of electric utility companies.

