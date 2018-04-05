MacroGenics (MGNX) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,689. MacroGenics has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.22. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $152.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $313,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 33,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 843,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/thestreet-upgrades-macrogenics-mgnx-to-c-updated.html.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.