Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.18% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $160,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 160.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2,492.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 478,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 372.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 189,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,394.31, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPRE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

