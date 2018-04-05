Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 11,100 Shares

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $79,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CUBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,172. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $7.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 94.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

