Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR Sells 505 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR lowered its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 301.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after buying an additional 15,018,790 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,166.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $598,497,000 after buying an additional 3,841,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 784,734.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after buying an additional 3,295,884 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854,413.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $159.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

